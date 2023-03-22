First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.59 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

