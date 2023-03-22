First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.37 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.