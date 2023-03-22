First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,137 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

