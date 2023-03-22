First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,589 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

