First Hawaiian Bank Sells 248 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

