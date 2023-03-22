First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
