First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

