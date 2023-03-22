First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

