First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after buying an additional 368,820 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,987,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

