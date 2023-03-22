First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

