First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

