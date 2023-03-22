First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHFGet Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $250.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average is $264.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

