First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 239,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

