First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,192 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,468,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

