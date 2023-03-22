First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

MO stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

