First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,898,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $699,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $727.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.