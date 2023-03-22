First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

