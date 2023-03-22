First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 342.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

