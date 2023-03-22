First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in UGI by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.