First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.