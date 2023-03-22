First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 325,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 184,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 137,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of SH stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
