First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $744,000 Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.