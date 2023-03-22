First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 1.64% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

