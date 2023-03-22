First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 459.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after acquiring an additional 153,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.