First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

