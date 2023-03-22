First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.