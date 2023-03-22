First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,018 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.