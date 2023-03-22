First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DUK opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.