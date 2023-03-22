First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 94 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,220.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $982.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

