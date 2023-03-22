First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:XDEC opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

