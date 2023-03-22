First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $81,253,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after buying an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

