First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FIW stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $86.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

