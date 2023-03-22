Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

