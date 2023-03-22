Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 295 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

