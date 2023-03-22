Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 71,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

