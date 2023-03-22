Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE BX opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

