Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,247,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.