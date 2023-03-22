Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $339.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

