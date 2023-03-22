Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

