FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Trading Up 7.4%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.08 and last traded at $201.00. 401,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 568,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.