FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

NYSE FMC opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.27. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

