Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

