Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $37,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $253.64 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.