Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on FL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

