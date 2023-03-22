Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

