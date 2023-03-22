Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

