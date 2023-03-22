GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

