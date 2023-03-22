Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 213.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 530,080 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.