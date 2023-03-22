Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,582 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,891,000 after buying an additional 719,540 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.