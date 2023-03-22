Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.4 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

